INDIA

Sikh youths wielding swords cane-charged in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police cane-charged a group of Sikh youths on Wednesday when they got into an argument with them over wielding swords while moving on bikes in Bidar city.

According to police, the youths who had come to Bidar to celebrate the Guru Nanak Jayanthi were moving on bikes wielding swords dangerously. They moved bikes rashly endangering public safety.

They continued their act even after being warned by the police. They showed swords to DSP and Police Inspector who tried to intervene and convince them to not do so.

The police, at this point, lathi-charged and dispersed them. The videos of sword wielding Sikh youth, despite being opposed by the police, have gone viral on social media.

Two police constables have suffered minor injuries in the incident. Bidar city houses Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib, a Sikh historical shrine. It was built in 1948 and is dedicated to the first Sikh Guru, Nanak.

Bidar is the home town of Bhai Sahib Singh, one of the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones), who offered to sacrifice their heads and were later baptised as the first members of the Khalsa. Sikhs from all over the country arrive here to celebrate festivals.

20221109-191805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two policemen killed in Srinagar terrorist strike, attack exposes chinks in...

    Sushil Modi demands sacking of Bihar minister

    Yogi govt says Ashish Mishra not a ‘flight risk’, farmers say...

    Elephants destroy sugar cane, mango orchards in TN, farmers complain