DIASPORAWORLD

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

NewsWire
0
0

After Utah and Mississippi, Virginia became the 17th state in the US to include Sikhi, or the Sikh faith, in their school curriculum.

The Virginia State Board of Education on Thursday voted in favour of new History and Social Science Standards of Learning, which for the first time ever includes Sikhism.

The new standards will give more than a million students in Virginia the opportunity to learn about the Sikh community.

“After more than two years of engagement alongside the local sangat, this change will help to ensure that Sikhi can be taught in classrooms across the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Harman Singh, Senior Education Manager, Sikh Coalition.

“Inclusive and accurate standards are an important first step to combat bigotry and to reduce bullying, and they benefit all students by increasing cultural competency,” Singh said in a statement.

The Sikh Coalition, which has been working since March 2021 to include information about Sikhism, Sikh practices, and traditions in schools, said that the social studies standards come with serious and well-documented flaws, and there are many communities that are not represented as they should be.

“We continue to fight for not just the Sikh community, but all groups whose histories should be taught accurately,” the US-based organisation said in a statement.

Sikhism is the fifth largest religion in the world and the community has contributed to American society for over 125 years in the fields of civil rights, politics, agriculture, engineering, and medicine.

20230421-083603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dubai court rejects Sanjay Shah’s appeal in tax fraud case; to...

    British Sikh woman jailed for daughter-in-law’s ‘honour killing’ freed

    Indian-origin charged over workplace safety lapses in Singapore

    Indian domestic help admits to slapping, pinching toddler in S’pore