US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has allegedly reacted to a letter from the outlawed terrorist group United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I), saying that they are prepared to offer assistance for the “Assam Independence Referendum” (AIR).

The letter was sent after threats against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma prompted ULFA-I leader Paresh Baruah to write an open letter to the SFJ.

The letter from pro-Khalistani group’s founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu reads: “We are writing to you in response to your recent Open Letter to ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ) regarding the ongoing controversy between the pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Hindu supremacist party BJP which believes in continued tyrannical occupation of the people and land of Assam.”

“At the very outset, SFJ expresses gratitude to the Assamese people for always standing with the Sikh people in their struggle for freedom from India and for never being part of the state sponsored persecution of Sikhs being carried out in India since June 1984 Operation Blue Star,” the letter read.

In the letter, Pannu stated that if the ULFA-I decided to hold an Assam independence referendum, his group would support it and offer all legal assistance and logistical support.

It contended that “considering that Assamese people have the right to self-determination under international law, valuing their commitment and sacrifices for the cause of freedom and accounting for ULFA-l’s dedication, strength, discipline, popularity, and organisational setup”, the SFJ would like to suggest that, on the lines of Khalistan Referendum, “General Paresh, you also announce to hold Referendum on the question” on should Assam be independent.

Pannu further said: “SFJ challenges and repudiates India’s claim to the territorial integrity as the current territorial borders of the Union of India are a colonial legacy founded on the usurpation of right to self-determination of the indigenous people of Punjab, Assam and other areas.”

The threat made by Pannu against Assam Chief Minister was previously described by ULFA-I leader Paresh Baruah as “unfortunate and misunderstood” in a letter to the SFJ.

Notably Assam Police have beefed up the security measures in the wake of the threat issued by Pannu against CM Sarma.

