INDIA

Sikhs to meet MEA on kidnapping, forced conversion of woman in Pak

NewsWire
0
0

A delegation of Sikhs is set to meet the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and hand over a representation with regard to kidnapping and forced conversion of a Sikh teacher, Deena Kaur, in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the team is also expected to raise the issue of infringement of human rights of minorities in the neighbouring country.

According to a reports, a female teacher from the Sikh community in Paksitan’s KPK was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly married off to a Muslim on Saturday.

The family was informed about the wedding and her conversion into Islam the next day causing deep resentment among the Sikh community.

Despite approaching the police, the family’s complaint was not registered.

20220822-114806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not possible: Maran, KAL Airways to SC on Rs 600 Cr...

    Consultancy firm may be appointed by insurance councils to recommend changes...

    Kerala to change lockdown strategy, roll out new norms

    Himachal CM inspects OPD for Covid patients in Shimla