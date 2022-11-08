INDIA

Sikhs to register their marriage, says Punjab CM

On the occasion of Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and announced that Anand Marriage Act will be implemented for Sikhs to register their marriages in the state.

The Chief Minister said the Act was notified in 2016 but had been hanging in fire since then. He said though several other states have already implemented this Act but Punjab had lagged behind. Mann said the Act will be now implemented in right earnest.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance at Takht Sahib and prayed to almighty for the peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

He also prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day and Punjab leads the country in every sphere.

Extending his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Purb, Mann said that Guru Nanak Dev was a great spiritual ambassador who guided humanity to attain salvation by spreading the cult of devotion to God.

He said Guru Nanak Dev motivated mankind with new ideas, aims, and aspirations and called upon it to dispense with the maladies of hypocrisy, falsehood, pretensions and caste-prejudices.

Mann appealed to the people to imbibe the spirit of service and humility as preached by the Great Guru and strive hard for carving out a peaceful, prosperous and healthy society by following the precious legacy of Guru Nanak Dev.

