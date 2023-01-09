The upcoming animal vigilante film ‘Lakadbaggha’ will see in action the real life cop from Sikkim – Eksha Keirung.

Eksha will make her debut with the film as the ruthless femme fatale. Interestingly, she is also a professional boxer and has represented Sikkim nationally many times. In the film she will be seen doing hand to hand combat with the protagonist.

The film is directed by Victor Mukherjee and produced under the banner First Ray Films. When asked about casting Eksha, he said: “I am a huge fan of Kill Bill and female assassins in action movies. When Alok was writing ‘Lakadbaggha’, we intentionally decided to have a femme fatale. He suggested this cop in Sikkim who has been a super model. I reached out to Eksha. She was kind enough to audition.”

He further mentioned: “Being a martial artist and a kickboxer, she really fitted the world of the film. She is ‘the girl with no name’ & we are so proud to introduce her. Fun fact: she actually ended up hurting me physically during our action scenes because she didn’t know how to hold back or act. She went all out. And it was thrilling. She is the surprise packet in the film.”

