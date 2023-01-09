ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sikkim cop Eksha Keirung to play femme fatale in ‘Lakadbaggha’

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming animal vigilante film ‘Lakadbaggha’ will see in action the real life cop from Sikkim – Eksha Keirung.

Eksha will make her debut with the film as the ruthless femme fatale. Interestingly, she is also a professional boxer and has represented Sikkim nationally many times. In the film she will be seen doing hand to hand combat with the protagonist.

The film is directed by Victor Mukherjee and produced under the banner First Ray Films. When asked about casting Eksha, he said: “I am a huge fan of Kill Bill and female assassins in action movies. When Alok was writing ‘Lakadbaggha’, we intentionally decided to have a femme fatale. He suggested this cop in Sikkim who has been a super model. I reached out to Eksha. She was kind enough to audition.”

He further mentioned: “Being a martial artist and a kickboxer, she really fitted the world of the film. She is ‘the girl with no name’ & we are so proud to introduce her. Fun fact: she actually ended up hurting me physically during our action scenes because she didn’t know how to hold back or act. She went all out. And it was thrilling. She is the surprise packet in the film.”

20230109-145804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ set for August theatrical release

    Nicki Minaj has anxiety issues since she became a mother

    Cast of ‘Cash’ talk about demonetisation, their characters and comedy in...

    From weight gain to body shaming, Soma Rathod unravels her journey...