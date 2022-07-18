A Sikkim Police personnel, posted in the national capital, on Monday shot dead his superior and two colleagues dead, a senior Delhi Police official said.

The accused, identified as Lance Naik Prabin Rai, belonged to the Indian Reserve Battalion of the Sikkim Police while the deceased were identified as Commander Pinto Namgyal Bhutia, and Constables Dhanhang Subba and Indra Lal Chhetri.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. when all the four were inside their barracks at Haiderpur water treatment plant.

“All the police personnel were posted at the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Rohini. The accused Lance Naik shot three of his colleagues of which two died on the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Pranav Tayal told IANS.

Subba was critically wounded in the incident and was rushed to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini where doctors declared him dead.

Rai surrendered and was subsequently arrested, the DCP added.

