Sikkim Health Minister tests corona positive

Gangtok, Aug 21 (IANS) Sikkim Health Minister M.K. Sharma announced in a Facebook post on Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’m under isolation and I’m fine. I appeal everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days of contact or earlier if they develop symptoms,” the minister said in his post.

Till Friday, Sikkim reported 1,336 Covid-19 cases, of which 499 are active and 834 people have recovered from the disease. Three people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far.

–IANS

