Silence at Sonia Gandhi’s residence amid Rajasthan crisis

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Even as the opposition Congress grappled with an intra-party crisis to save its government in Rajasthan, silence loomed over party interim President Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath on Sunday as no senior Congress leader had arrived to discuss the matter.

According to party sources, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had arrived in Delhi on Saturday evening to meet the party high command and had sought a meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

The sources said that at least 25 MLAs said to be from Pilot’s camp are staying put in NCR-Delhi region at various places. On the other hand, the Ashok Gehlot camp claims support of 103 MLAs.

The Congress is trying to pacify both the camps in the state, the sources said.

