Silent prayer honours Covid warriors in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (IANS) Thousands of people across Odisha joined a minute’s silent prayer to honour the Covid warriors on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led the silent prayer at 6 p.m. in honour of the Covid warriors across the state.

Patnaik also administered an oath to the people of the state to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

“In Odisha, 25 Covid warriors have sacrificed their lives in the service of mankind. Their supreme sacrifice for humanity will be remembered,” said the Chief Minister.

Odisha has crossed 25,000 recoveries, which would not have been possible without hard work, dedication and sacrifice of thousands of Covid warriors, he added.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also joined the silent prayer as appealed by the Chief Minister to honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the Covid warriors.

The total number of recoveries has crossed the 25,000-mark in Odisha after 1,255 patients got discharged from the Covid hospitals and care centres.

While the total positive cases have reached 39,018, the death toll has mounted to 269. There are 13,011 active cases in the state at present.

–IANS

cd/arm