BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Silicon Valley Bank CEO sold $3.5 mn in shares just two weeks before collapse

NewsWire
0
0

Two of Silicon Valley Bank’s top officials dumped millions of dollars worth of stock just two weeks before the firm collapsed on Friday, according to a media report.

CEO Greg Becker offloaded over $3.5 million worth of stocks – which amounted to nearly 12,500 shares – in a pre-planned, automated sell-off on February 27, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the New York Post reported.

That same day, the bank’s third-in-command CFO Daniel Beck sold $575,180 in stocks, Newsweek reported.

Silicon Valley Bank, the once leading tech lender, was shut down by federal authorities just 11 days later.

Becker and Beck sold off their massive stakes in a legal corporate trading plan established by the SEC to thwart insider trading, so it is not clear whether the CEO and CFO knew the company would collapse in just two weeks, New York Post reported.

The firm was abruptly shut down Friday by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation due to liquidity fears.

SVB disclosed it had taken a $1.8 billion hit from a $21 billion fire sale of its bond holdings.

It faced a cash crunch due to surging interest rates and a recent meltdown in the tech sector led many customers to pare their deposits, New York Post reported.

Shares of SVB Financial, the bank’s parent, had plunged by a whopping 60% on Thursday. The stock was down by another 60% in premarket trading Friday until being halted.

The sudden collapse has investors worried about a recession event similar to the 2008 financial crisis, though it’s not yet clear what the full impact will be, New York Post reported.

Police were called to a Manhattan branch on Friday as depositors swarmed the building in a bid to withdraw money.

20230311-221402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Visa launches India’s 1st card ‘token’ service for online platforms

    Extension of key dates under GST to help seasonal businesses

    Subdued global cues dent equities; realty stocks fall (Ld)

    China’s embattled property giant Evergrande failS to deliver debt restructuring plan