The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racketeer having association with a gang of Bangladeshi smugglers involved in the illegal trade.

Jakir Sekh, a resident of Bahargoria in Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal, used to receive FICNs from Bangladesh based smugglers through multiple couriers. He further used to circulate these FICNs to different couriers.

The accused is an associate of Bangladeshi FICN supplier Munshi. The NIA recovered two mobile phones during search at his premises.

The case is related to seizure of FICN of face value Rs 4.01 lakh from the possession of Golam Martuja on January 8, 2020 by the officials of Siliguri unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The NIA had registered the case on March 9, 2020 and taken up the investigation. The NIA had earlier filed charge sheet against four arrested accused persons in Special NIA Court in Siliguri under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Investigation had revealed that Sekh and the charge sheeted accused persons were part of a terrorist gang comprising smugglers, couriers and distributors of FICN and had entered into a criminal conspiracy in association with other known and unknown accused.

They smuggle and circulate high quality Counterfeit Indian Paper Currency Notes with the intention to cause damage to monetary stability of India, the NIA said.

–IANS

rak/rt