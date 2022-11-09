INDIALIFESTYLE

Silver jubilee celebration of Sankardev Kalakshetra begins in Assam

The silver jubilee celebration of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra has been inaugurated at the headquarters of the cultural organisation here.

Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, named after the 15th-century neo-Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Shankardev, is an outcome of the historic Assam Accord. It was inaugurated by the then President, K.R. Narayanan, on November 9, 1998.

Built at an approximate initial cost of Rs 19 crore, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra has, since its inception in 1998, been diligently playing its conceived role of a channel for preservation, restoration, research, and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the diverse ethnic groups of the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, paying his tributes to the martyrs of the historic 5-year-long Assam Movement, stated that Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra for the past 25 years has been able to fulfill the aspirations of the greater Assamese society in the field of cultural identity.

He said owing to the diligent works of the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society, Assamese culture and identity have been able to penetrate and leave an impact on many corners of not just the country but also abroad.

“The 15th-century saint made an attempt to unite the region with the help of the greater Indian culture and identity,” Sarma added.

The inaugural event was also attended by Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora, Minister of Agriculture and Assam Accord Implementation Department Atul Bora, and others.

