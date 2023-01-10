Actress Simaran Kaur, who started her career as a voiceover artist and acted in shows such as ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ and ‘Aghori’, will now be seen hosting a new travel show titled ‘India’s Best Resorts’.

Throwing light on the show, Simaran says: “It features the most luxurious and stunning travel destinations in our amazing country. It will capture a diverse experience of vacations that has never been explored by other shows. The best part is I love travelling and meeting new people. I wanted to do a travel show which is different. I want to assure all viewers that this show is a class apart from other travel shows.”

“From North to South from West to central India, we have covered 8 amazing destinations. Goa, Cintacor, Hampi, Chikmagalur, Pench, Gulmarg, Udaipur and Lonavala are the places where we have gone,” she adds.

This show is being co-hosted by Harman Singha. Speaking about her equation with him Harman adds: “He is an amazing co-host, he has so much knowledge about travelling. He has a lot of experience of travel shows. I really learned a lot working with him.”

Simaran shares that it is often seen that when it comes to travelling, many often end up choosing foreign destinations. However, the show highlights many Indian locations that are worth travelling.

“I think we have romanticised international locations because the scenic beauty of these places has been shown to us either via movies, TV or social media. After watching our show, people will come to know about these amazing locations in India and I am definite a lot of Indian tourists will choose these very Indian locations for their next vacation.”

“I would say the USP of the show would be stunning properties, scenic natural beauty all around these places, amazing activities. The whole experience of travelling with the crew was so much fun. I got lost in the journey and found myself.”

She further talks about her favourite host and the one who inspires her: “I think a perfect host is someone who can entertain the audience while informing about the place and all the luxuries that these places offer. A host should be witty, a bit funny and should have a personality that keeps the audience engaged. Most importantly, a good host should be a great story teller.”

“I really used to like Ian Wright, the host of ‘Lonely Planet’. The way he used to meet new people in new places, it was really heart warming.”

The actress, who is known for her voice for famous Nobita, shares about the places she is willing to travel.

“I want to visit Austria, especially Vienna, followed by New Zealand. They are both really beautiful places to visit and I would love them to my next travel destination. I have always loved to travel with my cousins and friends.”

‘India’s Best Resorts’ will be starting on January 8 on Zee Zest.

