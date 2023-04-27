‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ actress Simaran Kaur, whose music video ‘Current Maare’ is finally out, has said that the project means a lot to her.

The actress also said that the track ‘Current Maare’ is a perfect party number.

Talking about her glamorous look in the song, Simaran said: “I have a very different and glamorous look in the song, something which I haven’t done before. It’s a dance number, the music is very catchy and upbeat. I had a great time shooting for this video.”

She added: “This is something I haven’t done before. It’s different because whenever you do a TV serial, it’s more traditional but this is a very new avatar, and glamorous. It’s more about the look which is different. Also, I love dancing. So a lot of people are appreciating my dance moves and my expressions in the song.”

Sharing her shooting experience for the music video, she said: “Proper rehearsals were done two to three days before the shoot day. We shot everything on a single day. The rehearsals began with only myself, but eventually included the whole group. The background dancers were called for the rehearsals.

“We danced together so that we all could sync and ensure that on the day of the shoot, everything goes off smoothly and everyone knows what to do. As a result, everyone had put forth a lot of effort. All the costumes were designed well in advance.

“My experience was fantastic. This is one of the best music videos I’ve ever shot. It was great working with professionals from Bollywood, including Feroz Khan Sir, who directed the song, and Manoj Lobo Sir, who was the Director of Photography. Working with such professionals benefited me.

“It’s like taking one step forward. And when they like your work and appreciate you, you gain confidence and push yourself to the next level. Everyone was very enthusiastic about their work. The minor details were kept in mind while shooting.”

Talking about her future projects, Simaran said, “There’s another music video in the pipeline, which is shot in Dubai and it will be released soon.”

