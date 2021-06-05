Television actor Simba Nagpal, on the occasion of Pride Month, says he does not believe in gender discrimination and that it is high time that all come together in support of the LGBTQ community.

Simba said: “I don’t believe in gender discrimination. As we all are humans and we all must access equal value in society. There must be no such boundaries that bring insecurities and troubles for someone to express themselves. It’s high time that all of us come together in support of the LGBTQ community.”

The actor, who is seen in the show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, feels true love has no conditions or boundaries.

“In my show, I play a character who falls in love with a eunuch. For her, I do anything that can protect her from society. For society such relations are taboos but I feel pure love has no conditions and boundaries. It’s we youngsters who can change society for the better,” he concluded.

–IANS

dc/vnc