ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Simbu completes patchwork for GVM’s ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Simbu has silently completed the patchwork of director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ in Mumbai, sources in the industry said.

Says a source in Mumbai, “Actor Simbu was here in the city of dreams on a four-day schedule for his highly anticipated crime drama ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’. He has just completed it and returned home to Chennai.”

Simbu will be seen playing the role of a village youngster, who battles seemingly insurmountable odds for his survival in the film that has triggered huge expectations.

The source also says that Simbu was impressed with the energy levels of Mumbai and that he had termed it as ‘inspiring’.

‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ is going to explore a novel subject and it marks the third collaboration of the cinematic trio of Simbu, film director Gautham Menon and Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman. A raw, realistic and hard-hitting action drama, the upcoming Tamil film will be dubbed in various other languages.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Anthony.

Simbu’s upcoming projects include ‘Pathu Thala’ directed by Obelli Krishna and ‘Corona Kumar’ directed by Gokul.

20220414-184004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swara Bhaskar: Post-Covid fatigue is a real thing

    Camila Cabello used her own experiences to prepare for ‘Cinderella’

    Adah Sharma on wedding prospects: First I need to find a...

    Vishal’s dad G.K. Reddy wins medals in athletics, actor calls him...