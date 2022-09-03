ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Simbu’s request to parents: Don’t pressurise your wards by asking them to marry

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Simbu has requested parents not to pressure their children into getting married soon.

During the audio and trailer launch event of his eagerly-awaited upcoming film, ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’, helmed by ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, the actor, while replying to a compliment on being called the ‘Most Eligible Bachelor in Kollywood’ said: “There is nothing called as Most Eligible Bachelor.”

“In life, we cannot go and just marry someone like that. When two people make a decision to be together, they are going to do so for life. We have to respect that. At this time, I would like to request all parents not to torture their children, asking them to get married.”

“The pressure that this society exerts has caused several wrong marriages to happen. Let the children live their lives first. Let them see who will be compatible and right for them. Beyond all this, there is a God above who will send the right person at the right time. Until then, waiting in silence is the best thing to do.”

Earlier, visuals of a chopper arriving at the venue led to the perception that the actor had made a grand entrance by flying to the venue.

However, Simbu clarified that although the production house had sent him a chopper to come to the venue, he had chosen to come by road.

20220903-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhilash Chaudhary recalls the first call from Ram Gopal Varma

    Actor Arjun Sarja to direct Vishwak Sen’s next film

    Who is SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani?

    Saiyami Kher shares ‘surreal’ scuba diving experience in Thailand