Simon Cowell speaks out after back-breaking e-bike mishap

Music mogul Simon Cowell has thanked everyone for wishing him speedy recovery, after his surgery following his electric bike accident.

Cowell took to Twitter to thank his wellwishers, and share some advice with fans after breaking his back.

“Some good advice If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” he wrote.

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone,” he added.

Cowell broke his back on Saturday afternoon while testriding his electric bicycle in Malibu.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” said a spokesperson for Cowell, adding: “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In a follow-up statement, the spokesperson said: “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery.”