Simon Harmer extends contract with Essex

London, Dec 26 (IANS) Former South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer has signed a one-year contract extension with Essex. The deal will see him with the club until the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old had arguably his most impressive season to date, taking 83 Championship wickets as Essex claimed a second Championship title in three years, as well as captaining the Essex Eagles to a maiden T20 title.

“I’m really excited to sign an extension and commit my future to this great club,” Harmer said in an official statement.

“From the moment I arrived three years ago, I was made to feel part of the group and at ease in Chelmsford, and it is now a place I consider my home, so it was an easy decision for me to make.”

Harmer, an Essex’s fan favourite, won numerous accolades along the year including the PCA Overall MVP, the Cricket Writers’ Club County Championship Player of the Year, the PCA Specsavers County Championship Player of the Year as well as the Essex Player of the Year, Essex Players’ Player of the Year and Essex Bowler of the Year.

Essex’s head coach Anthony McGrath said he was pleased to see “arguably the best off-spinner in the world” commit his future to the club. “Simon is an outstanding bowler and arguably the best off-spinner in the world, who can change a game whenever he has the ball in his hands,” he said.

“He’s played a massive part in our success since arriving at the Club and his importance in the dressing room can’t be overlooked either. He’s a leader both on and off the pitch and it’s wonderful news for everyone involved with Essex that he’s going to be here for the foreseeable future.”

–IANS

