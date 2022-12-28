Former Australia opener Simon Katich has slammed South Africa skipper Dean Elgar over his tactics and decision-making in the ongoing second Test against Australia at the MCG, terming them as “terrible”.

Resuming day three of the Test from 386/3, Australia declared their first innings at 575/8, leaving South Africa with a mountain of runs to score if they have to save the Test and three-game series from being decided early.

South Africa were earlier bowled out for a paltry 189 in the first innings, and at stumps after rain came in the way on Wednesday, were 15/1 in seven overs, with Elgar dismissed for a duck off Pat Cummins.

“I thought Elgar was terrible yesterday with his tactics and decision making. Bowlers couldn’t build up any pressure with the fields that he set. Then they couldn’t bowl the right length with the new ball because the field (Elgar) was set with a short leg and no protection on the leg side.”

On the MCG, you attack the stumps for bowled, LBW and bringing the keeper and slips in the game. Jansen was excellent but was hardly given the ball,” said Katich on SEN Breakfast show.

For South Africa, tearaway quick Anrich Nortje was a positive, regularly bowling above 150 km/h in scorching heat to pick 3/92 in 25 overs despite being hit by a low hanging spider-cam. But he got little support from other bowlers.

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada took 2/144, while Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi took a wicket each, but conceded 89 and 98 runs respectively. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was wicketless while conceding 135 runs in 41.5 overs.

“Nortje was brilliant yesterday and it was all on the back of his pace and aggression and he sustained it. If Nortje had good support (the result may have been different).”

I thought (Kagiso) Rabada was disappointing as he leaked for over five (runs) an over and never built any pressure. (Lungi) Ngidi probably shouldn’t have played as he didn’t build up any pressure at all,” concluded Katich.

