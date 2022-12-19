SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Simon Katich urges Australia to retain Scott Boland instead of getting Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Test

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australia opener Simon Katich has urged the selectors to retain Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG, instead of getting Josh Hazlewood in the playing eleven despite him being available for selection.

Hazlewood missed the Adelaide Test against the West Indies after suffering a side strain, opening the door for Boland to return to Australia’s playing eleven. He then retained his spot over Michael Neser when Pat Cummins returned for the Brisbane Test against South Africa.

Boland picked a triple-wicket maiden at Adelaide Oval to help Australia claim a comprehensive 419-run victory over the West Indies and seal the series 2-0. Against South Africa, he had a match haul of four wickets as Australia wrapped a six-wicket victory in just two days.

“I think he does (start ahead of Hazlewood). I think he’s one of the first picked at the moment because he just builds pressure. Even when he didn’t take wickets in the first innings at Adelaide, he was still building pressure at one end and the other bowlers were reaping the rewards,” said Katich on SEN Breakfast show.

Boland also has a superb record at the MCG, his home venue, where he averages 24.35 in first-class cricket. He had become an iconic figure when he took 6/7 against England on debut at home last year. Hazlewood, on the other hand, averages 35.69 at the iconic venue.

“As we’ve seen, he’s got this knack of being able to take multiple wickets in an over and I think it’s because he’s on and around the top of off stump with movement both ways at good pace in the high 130s km/h.”

“He just asks really tough questions of the new batsman when they come to the crease and I think he has to play,” added Katich.

Katich believes that Hazlewood is lacking the fitness to play in Australia’s biggest Test of the year. “It’s no disrespect to Josh Hazlewood who’s a class player, but he’s been underdone. He didn’t play any red ball cricket leading into the Test at Perth, got injured and I’m not sure he walks straight back in.”

Previously, in the post-match press conference, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had admitted that choosing between Boland and Hazlewood will be a tough decision for the team thinktank.

Hazlewood has played just three Tests since February 2021 due to a combination of injuries and Australia’s preference for two spinners in the subcontinent tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“Even looking at the first Test of the summer was a tough call after the summer he had last year. We keep talking about the next six months – we’ve got some big tours coming up and we’re going to need more than 11 players. To be able to draw on someone like Josh Hazlewood off the bench, it’s going to be tough with someone missing out.”

Similar views were echoed by former Australia cricketer and chief of selectors George Bailey. “(Boland) was on the radar for the MCG last year because of exactly what we’ve seen him do – he bashes a length, and his ability to take multiple wickets in the same over speaks to how consistent he is and the questions he asks of the batter right from ball one.”

“Josh is recovering really well. Had another really good hit out and is close to 90 per cent I reckon. He’ll keep building and clearly we’ve got a decision to make, but it’s a good problem to have.”

20221219-133206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SA, 5th T20I: Start of play delayed as rain...

    It’s a crunch situation; DC’s top-three will have to fire, warns...

    Danielle powers England to T20 series win over India

    Jaydev Unadkat to replace Mohammed Shami in India’s squad for Tests...