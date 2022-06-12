ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Simon Pegg says rehab saved his life

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Simon Pegg became an alcoholic after writing about his difficult childhood in his 2009 memoir, ‘Nerd Do Well’, and he now thinks that his time at the rehabilitation centre actually saved him from death.

The movie star — who became dependent on the “sensation of being numb”, rather than the “chemical addiction” to alcohol — said: “(I) just didn’t know how to escape it.”

Pegg was drinking alcohol at breakfast at the peak of his addiction struggles, and he now admits that his past behaviour makes him feel sick, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if he drank in the mornings, the actor said: “Sometimes. In the worst times  I look back now and it makes me feel sick.”

Simon eventually entered rehab in a bid to regain some control over his own life.

Asked whether he would be dead today if he hadn’t entered rehab, he told The Times newspaper: “100 percent, because, and I don’t think it’s too dramatic to say, that is the ultimate end of that line of flight.”

Pegg said writing his memoir reopened his childhood struggles, including his parents’ divorce.

The ‘Hot Fuzz’ star, who has also battled depression since the age of 18, shared: “My relationship with both [stepfather and stepmother] was really difficult. They were young and immature. They had their own issues. And I was the walking, talking remnant of another relationship.

“For a child it is extremely disturbing to be rejected by an adult. Adults are the authority on everything. When there’s suddenly an adult in a position of parental power who doesn’t like you, it’s like, what the f***?”

20220612-171202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A.R. Rahman’s debut film ‘Le Musk’ to premiere at Cannes XR

    Oscar Isaac talks about what separates Steven Grant from Marc Spector

    California announces new plan to boost film industry

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas issues apology after ‘The Activist’ row