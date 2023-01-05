Five-time ICC Umpire of the Year Award winner Simon Taufel will be leading the match officials team at the inaugural edition of the ILT20, set to be held across three UAE venues — Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub’s Zayed Cricket Stadium), Dubai (Dubai International Stadium) and Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) from January 13 to February 12, 2023.

Taufel will be accompanied by a host of distinguished umpires, who have officiated in numerous international tournaments and series around the world. The match officials’ team includes Akbar Ali Khan, Alex Wharf, Leslie Reifer, Martin Saggers, Richard Kettleborough, Rod Tucker, Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Shiju Mannil. Taufel and Roshan Mahanama will officiate as match referees in the event.

In addition to his duties as Match Referee, Taufel will also be one of the on-field umpires in the opening match of the ILT20 between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 13. The game will take place following a glitzy opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium.

“I am very excited to be leading the match officials at the DP World ILT20. Franchise cricket has completely changed the outlook of the sport and I am thrilled to be a part of a new cricket league emerging in the world. The DP World ILT20 will certainly provide another platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and also rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world.”

“I also hope that this league will inspire more people from the UAE to get involved in match officiating, and that in the future this will be a platform for local umpires to develop their careers. I cannot wait to take the field on the opening day of the competition,” said Taufel in an official statement.

As part of the Match Officials Panel, representative umpires from the UAE, as well as select individuals with domestic-level umpiring experience, will gain valuable exposure to a league of this calibre during the DP World ILT20 leagues matches.

“It was imperative for us to ensure that every aspect of the DP World ILT20 adheres to international standards and therefore we are absolutely delighted to announce a heavily experienced group of international match officials for the first season of the DP World ILT20.”

“We are especially thrilled to have Simon Taufel on board with us. He will certainly lead his team brilliantly and ensure that high quality umpiring will be on display throughout the tournament,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket.

Making its debut on January 13, the inaugural ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league.

The league will be played in a 34-match format between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

