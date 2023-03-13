Former member of the ICC Elite umpire panel and regarded as one of the best umpires of his time Simon Taufel has stepped down from the position of Director of Match Ethics of Legends League Cricket (LLC).

The Australian who was appointed to the position in December last year will not be available for the rest of the LLC Masters matches due to an issue with his dates.

Speaking on the matter Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said, “Unfortunately we had to reschedule the dates of the event and that’s when we missed out on having Mr Taufel for the season. He had some prior commitments and was unable to come to Doha. He is unavailable for now but we look forward to having him on board in the future.

The LLC Masters is being played at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha between March 10 – March 20.

