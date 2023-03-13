SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Simon Taufel steps down from position of Legend League Cricket’s Director of Match Ethics

NewsWire
0
0

Former member of the ICC Elite umpire panel and regarded as one of the best umpires of his time Simon Taufel has stepped down from the position of Director of Match Ethics of Legends League Cricket (LLC).

The Australian who was appointed to the position in December last year will not be available for the rest of the LLC Masters matches due to an issue with his dates.

Speaking on the matter Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said, “Unfortunately we had to reschedule the dates of the event and that’s when we missed out on having Mr Taufel for the season. He had some prior commitments and was unable to come to Doha. He is unavailable for now but we look forward to having him on board in the future.

The LLC Masters is being played at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha between March 10 – March 20.

20230313-120608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Test series against India will be ‘acid test’ for Cummins, says...

    Rumesh Ratnayake appointed interim coach of Sri Lanka for tour of...

    Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against West Indies

    2nd T20I: Under pressure, we executed all our plans, says Rohit...