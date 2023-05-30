SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Simplicity at its best’: Dhoni stands behind as teammates celebrate with trophy

NewsWire
0
0

After the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the record-equalling fifth IPL title, skipper MS Dhoni was seen standing behind while his teammates were celebrating with the trophy.

Fans have witnessed this scenario countless times over the years, where Dhoni was observed standing behind while the rest of the players reveled in celebration.

While collecting the trophy, Dhoni called Ambati Rayudu and Jadeja as the three of them shared the space with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

Fans were quick to react to Dhoni’s simplicity.

“This picture defines MS Dhoni,” a user wrote. Another tweet read, “The Mentor in the Background”

“Simplicity at its best,” a fan said.

20230530-131602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri...

    2nd T20I: Pollard wins toss in his 100th T20I as West...

    Jasprit Bumrah in Sri Lankan great Jayawardene’s dream T20 Top-5 picks

    Pak will tour India for 2023 World Cup, I can give...