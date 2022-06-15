In today’s competitive economy, companies cannot remain oblivious to their employees’ needs and concerns. This makes employee welfare programmes one of those core areas of the business that need to be given their due attention. In a developing country like India, where the private sector is increasingly becoming relevant as a core employment provider, the aspect related to employee welfare cannot be ignored by any forward-looking company.

With an aim to simplify the long and tedious search of employee welfare and healthcare programs, SANA Health Solutions launches its digital healthcare business. It is the first ever super aggregator of all health services with an aim to help organisations maintain an active and healthy workforce.

SANA Health Solutions provides a variety of general and specific healthcare services such as Doctor Consultations, Health Checks, Fitness and Wellness packages, Employee Assistance Programs (mental health) and other niche healthcare solutions at deep discounts in partnership with multiple prominent providers in the industry. One can easily access the services from anywhere with a single sign-in via smartphone or laptop. Their advisory capability helps organisations shortlist the right combination of a holistic healthcare package from the most relevant service provider based on their dynamics and requirements. Their sophisticated CRM software provides for a focused employee engagement platform to help increase utilization and serviceability levels.

Commenting on the development, Srinath Mukherji, Co-Founder & Director, SANA Health Solutions, said, “Through our research, we found that 68 per cent of senior HR Leaders rate employee wellbeing and mental health as a top priority. Our latest platform, SANA Health Solutions, will cater to these needs and demands of the industry. The platform will act as a one-stop shop wherein anyone can easily access health-related solutions at exclusively discounted prices. SANA Health Solutions will transcend the future of corporate/group health solutions and will elevate the customer experience through hassle-free services. We, as the first ever super aggregator of all the services, aim to cater to the customized demands of institutions with an intelligent and easy-to-use portal.”

To ensure superior customer experience, SANA Health Solutions has partnered with 15 healthcare providers such as Practo, MFine, MediBuddy, Tata 1mg, PharmEasy, HCaH, Portea, among others. The organisations can choose from a plethora of options, devised by these healthcare providers, from standalone diagnosis to varied healthcare packages. In addition to the plan availed by the organisation, employees can benefit from the services of pay-per-use healthcare solutions as per their needs and at discounted prices.

The company is poised for multiple innovations in the near future. “Our proprietary teleconsultations interface, SANACares, is currently being used by two NGOs for end-to-end online teleconsultations including recording and analysis of vitals, conducting audio + video specialist consults, and recording and sharing of digital prescriptions. We are also in discussions with our empaneled service providers to initiate deep API integration for the user’s convenience.

“Our company is in complete alignment with the government’s objective of centralizing healthcare access and records. As a part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), SANA Health Solutions has already taken the first step towards this by allowing the users of the web portal a one-stop access to their and their family members’ personal medical records. We are excited to be a part of this growing industry and hope to touch the lives of many people by means of offering the right healthcare services and advice,” Mukherji commented.

20220615-134404