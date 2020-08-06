Simplilearn, NSDC to upskill professionals in next-gen tech

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) Ed-tech company Simplilearn on Thursday announced a partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to help empower professionals in digital skills and new-age technologies across the country.

Simplilearn will host more than 1,000 hours of free learning in digital skills and new technologies for learners in the country.

Aspirants can find programme details on NSDC’s eLearning portal – eSkill India – and access the learning programmes available exclusively on the Simplilearn Android and iOS mobile apps.

“Through Simplilearn’s mobile app, learners will have the opportunity to upskill in IT and new technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and data science, making for a job-ready workforce,” Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO Simplilearn, said in a statement.

According to the company, the collaboration aims to create a future-ready workforce by leveraging the power of technology.

Both Simplilearn and NSDC will enable access to digital programmes and technologies under categories like AI and machine learning, big data, data science and business intelligence, cybersecurity, software development, project management and digital marketing.

All programmes are designed with a unique industry-relevant curriculum, which provides learners with theoretical understanding and enables them to get in-depth knowledge about the evolving industry trends.

“Through its partnerships, NSDC promotes online learning for accessing exciting work-opportunities that the fast-changing world offers,” said Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, NSDC.

To date, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals across 150 countries upskill and prepare for the digital future and now aims to help build a career for the future professionals in the field of Information Technology.

NSDC’s eSkill India portal provides learners with a platform to explore online skill courses.

eSkillIndia catalogues more than 450 e-learning courses in multiple Indian languages through leading knowledge providers.

–IANS

bu/na