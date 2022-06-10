‘Shang-Chi’ actor Simu Liu has stated that he will be pressing charges on a bunch of people with whom he had “an unpleasant encounter”

Stating that these people were professional autograph seekers who harassed him during a recent book signing event he attended in the United States.

For those not aware, professional autograph seekers are those people who try and get autographs of celebrities so they can later sell them to fans and make a profit.

Simu Liu who recently released a memoir, ‘We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story’ in May 2022 was attending a book signing event for his recently released book when he had a minor tiff with some autograph seekers.

Post the encounter, the Canadian actor took to his Twitter on Wednesday, June 8, where he recounted the experience which he admitted had left him shook. In his post he said that the incident happened towards the end of his book event which was held in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, USA.

The actor further shared that those autograph seekers also followed him when he left the event and threw soda cans at his car.

In his Twitter post, he wrote, “Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly. Look, I’m trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there’s no chance in hell I’m going to sign for you. Don’t cross that line.”

With his post, he also shared a blurry photo of a car without a license plate which belonged to the autograph seekers and stated that he will be pressing charges against them.

With that he wrote, “Best photo that I could get but these professional autograph seekers followed us out of the Philly event and then threw soda on our window. They then ran to their car to remove the front license plate so we couldn’t ID them. Thankfully we had someone at the event venue documenting so we will get them and file a report with authorities. Obviously, everyone is fine but we’re just a bit shook that this could happen.”

Simu Liu was last seen in the 2021 Marvel movie ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. He is also popular for his role in the sitcom ‘Kim’s Convenience’. He will next be seen in the live-action adaptation ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie.