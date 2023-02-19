ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Simu Liu slams celebrity look-alike segment during NBA All-Star Weekend Game

NewsWire
0
0

‘Shang-Chi’ actor Simu Liu is clarifying his criticism of a celebrity look-alike segment aired during this weekend’s ‘NBA Celebrity All-Star Game’, featuring a side-by-side vantage of him and an audience member who appeared to be of Asian descent.

The actor initially tweeted that the segment “wasn’t cool”, once the big-screen comparison was brought to his attention by a fan’s tweet, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He recently followed up with a second tweet clarifying his message. “To be perfectly clear the entire org and ops team surrounding all-star have been nothing but absolutely stellar to myself and all my friends. This was just one person with a camera. and no disrespect to my man in the videotron either! he’s gorgeous we just don’t look alike,” Liu, 33, wrote.

‘People’ further states that Liu played in the ‘NBA Celebrity All-Star Game’ for Team Dwyane, headed by former NBA star Dwyane Wade. Among his teammates were rapper 21 Savage, singer Janelle Monae and NFL star DK Metcalf, who was crowned MVP.

Team Dwayne just barely defeated Team Ryan with a score of 81-78. Liu and his teammates battled Kane Brown, WWE’s The Miz and Jimmy Kimmel Live! standout Guillermo Rodriguez, who played for the team led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

20230219-230603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Louis C.K. is coming back to movies with ‘Fourth of July’...

    Katy Perry vows to become ‘grandma pop star’

    Laurence Fishburne joins ‘The School For Good and Evil’ cast

    Jason Statham-starrer ‘Wrath Of Man’ kicks off Hollywood’s summer with $8.1mn...