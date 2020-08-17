Since 2014 domestic violence calls in Peel Region has doubled

Along with the rise in population, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of domestic violence calls to police since 2014.

According to Peel Regional Police, occurrences for intimate partner disputes rose from 5,107 in 2014 to 10,818 last year.

According to reports, it is shocking that less than six percent of clients facing violence report their cases to police. The reason being that they fear a call to police could lead to a dramatic escalation of the problem.

Earlier this year, Peel police launched a Family and Intimate Partner Violence pilot project. This project consists of a specialized team with seven investigators, who take over probes from uniformed officers. Police also beefed up outreach to ethnic groups in languages such as Punjabi, Urdu, Mandarin and Arabic.

Research by Ontario’s Domestic Violence Death Review Committee and other domestic violence researchers has established that women are most at risk of being killed when they are leaving an abusive relationship.

The key to stopping abuse is recognizing the signs and preventing it before it starts. You may be in an abusive relationship. For example if you are being treated like a possession or a servant and fear being hurt or insulted by your partner, you could well be a victim of domestic abuse.

If you think you could be a victim of family or intimate partner violence, call the Police Service at 905-453-3311.