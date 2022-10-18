New Delhi, Oct 18: Even as the Pakistan government is pretending that nothing happened at the Nishtar Hospital in Multan, where hundreds of rotting bodies were discovered on Friday, more criticism is coming its way from nationalist groups.

Sohail Abro, Chairman of the nationalist – Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), said that the discovery of the dead bodies on the roof of Multan’s Nishtar Hospital “is a great tragedy in human history”. The JSFM has appealed to the Indian government, the European Union and UN Security Council (UNSC) members to present the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the violation of human rights and also international norms.

It wants a case registered against Pakistan in the ICJ for war crimes and human rights abuses. The Sindhi groups have been running a nationalist struggle against Pakistan.

The JSFM also alleged that the bodies on the hospital rooftop are of, “political activists who were forcibly abducted from Sindh and Balochistan”. It, therefore, urged the UN to take note of “enforced disappearances of political activists of Sindh and Balochistan”.

The Pakistani military and spy agencies are known for the large number of abductions and kidnappings of not just political opponents but even students and women. Some of the State-sponsored abductions have been done brazenly during day time and have been recorded by activists.

The Sindhi organisation has also urged the UN that DNA testing should be performed on the corpses “to conclusively identify the victims and hand over the bodies to their respective families”.

Even the terror organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has jumped into the fray at the discovery of the bodies at Nishtar Hospital.

In a statement, the TTP said that Pakistani Institutions including the army are behind these atrocities. It alleged that the Pakistani government and its institutions like Frontier Corps (FC), the army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are behind the disappearances of the Baloch and Pashtoon people.

The TTP added that Pakistan has no pure intentions for Balochs and Pashtoons. The statement said that the bodies of these people were mutilated, and then their organs were removed and sold for dirty money and games, adding that Pakistani political parties and human rights organisations did not raise their voice against such cases.

