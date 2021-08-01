Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal in women’s singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Sindhu defeated China’s He Bingjao 21-13, 21-15 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza to add a second medal to India’s tally at the Olympics.

It is Sindhu’s second medal at the Olympics after she won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also becomes the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

With Sindhu’s bronze, India has now equalled its tally of 2016 Rio Olympics.

