SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Sindhu visits diamond polishing unit, attends Navratri events in Surat

NewsWire
0
0

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu on Saturday paid a visit to the Diamond Polishing Unit in Surat and also took part in Navratri events along with other Indian badminton players in Gujarat.

Sindhu is currently in Gujarat for the 36th National Games.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to social media to post a video of Sindhu, in which she can be seen keenly observing the process of diamond polishing.

“Surat, the land of diamonds welcomed the diamond of Sports world, Badminton Champ @Pvsindhu1. Sindhu was invited to see the process of diamond polishing,” wrote SAI Media in a tweet along with the video.

In another post, the ace Indian shuttler was seen in Gujarati attire, having some happy moments during the Navratri festival event. She was joined by other Indian players — Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy.

“All glittery in Gujarati attire, @Pvsindhu1 enjoying #Navratri vibes in #Surat on Saturday night along with @Shettychirag04 and @PRANNOYHSPRI,” tweeted SAI.

The 27-year-old Sindhu is currently on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She is not competing in the National Games 2022 due to the same injury.

However, it hasn’t stopped the Indian badminton star from taking part in various activities during her stay in Gujarat in the last few days. She was also part of the Opening Ceremony of the 36th National Games along with other eminent sports personalities.

20221002-005003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022, badminton: Kidambi Srikanth wins bronze in men’s singles; Treesa...

    Fazza Dubai Para-badminton: Pramod Bhagat, Manasi Joshi, Manisha Ramadass crowned champions;...

    Korea Masters badminton: China’s Lu advances to quarters with easy win

    Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Prannoy, Praneeth, Kashyap enter second round; Saina bows...