The tourist haven of Sindhudurg in coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra will get a second Alliance Air flight linking Hyderabad and Mysuru from February 1, an official said here on Monday.

Presently, Sindhudurg Airport at Chipi, which started commercial operations in October 2021, has five flights a week to Mumbai operated by Alliance Air, said a spokesperson for IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, which developed the airport.

The new flight will depart Hyderabad on Wednesdays and Sunday to fly via Mysuru to Sindhudurg at 5.30 p.m., and take off on its return journey on the same sector at 6 p.m.

The greenfield Sindhudurg Airport was the first national airport to be constructed in Maharashtra’s south Konkan region and can handle 200 passengers simultaneously in the arrival and departure areas during peak hours, which can be augmented to 400 passengers, for domestic or private flights.

It has a 2,500 metre long runway with provisions to extend to 3,400 metre in future as required, a 220 metre long taxiway, independent fuel supply systems, night-landing facilities, various other passenger, aviation and administration related amenities and security setup, plus facility to park 3 aircrafts of 4C category.

