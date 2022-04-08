WORLD

Singapore earmarks stimulus money for tourism recovery

The Singapore government has earmarked nearly S$500 million ($367 million) to boost the recovery of its tourism industry, said Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

Singapore recognises that it will take a few years for international travel to fully resume, but that in the immediate term, the country needs to speed up the recovery of the tourism sector, Xinhua news agency quoted Tan as saying to local media.

Singapore will be dedicated to differentiating itself from other destinations, putting the focus on creating attractions and events with sustainability, and business tourism, said Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief executive Keith Tan.

Singapore has recently opened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers without requiring Covid-19 testing or quarantine.

