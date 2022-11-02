BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Singapore launches new process to digitalise banker’s guarantees, insurance bonds

NewsWire
0
0

Singapore’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have jointly launched a digital process for businesses and individuals to provide a banker’s guarantee or insurance bond to government agencies within a day.

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022, which is held here from Wednesday to Friday, that MOF and MAS worked with the financial industry to digitalise these guarantees and insurance bonds.

“In the past, the application process for such guarantees and bonds takes a few days. But with the digitalisation efforts, this can all be done online within a day,” he said.

According to MOF and MAS, with the new process, businesses and individuals will no longer need to apply for a paper guarantee from a financial institution, collect it when it is ready, and deliver the guarantee to the government agency, to discharge their contractual or licensing obligations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Instead, they can apply for an eGuarantee from more than 20 participating financial institutions through their websites or email for direct submission to 17 government agencies. More financial institutions and government agencies are scheduled to come on board the new digital process by the end of 2023.

20221103-022203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Atal Pension Yojana dominant social security scheme

    Semiconductor chips shortage to normalise, lead time to be higher: Moody’s...

    India’s NBFCs need to plan for an effective IBOR transition: EY...

    Half of India’s FDI since 2000 in last 7 years: Govt