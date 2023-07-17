INDIA

Singapore Parliament Speaker resigns

Speaker of Singapore’s Parliament, Tan Chuan-Jin resigned on Monday after coming under fire recently for a comment he made during a parliament sitting.

He resigned as the Speaker, MP, and also as a member of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), reports Xinhua news agency.

The country’s Tampines Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui has also resigned, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Their resignations are necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct that the PAP has upheld all these years, the statement said.

While speaking to media on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that deputy speaker Jessica Tan will be the acting speaker, and he will nominate a new speaker by the next sitting of Parliament on August 1.

Lee added that he had no plan to call an immediate general election, which is due by 2025.

