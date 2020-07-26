Singapore PM announces new cabinet lineup

Singapore, July 26 (IANS) Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the lineup of the new cabinet after his ruling People’s Action Party won the general elections held earlier this month.

The appointments will take effect from Monday when a swearing-in ceremony for the cabinet will take place, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Lee’s announcement on Saturday, six of the 15 ministries will be headed by new ministers.

The grave situation that Singapore is currently facing puts a premium on experience and a sure touch, Lee Loong said at a press conference, adding that this is why most Cabinet ministers are experienced with at least one term of government as political office-holders.

The Prime Minister noted that he was rotating the Ministers, especially the younger ones, to gain exposure and experience.

The People’s Action Party won 83 of the 93 parliamentary seats in the general elections held on July 10.

It won the election with 61.24 per cent of votes, compared to 69.86 per cent in last election in 2015.

–IANS

ksk/