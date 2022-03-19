HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 10,244 new Covid-19 cases

By NewsWire
0
0

Singapore reported 10,244 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,007,158.

Of the new cases, 2,241 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,003 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 2,190 were local transmissions and 51 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,912 local transmissions and 91 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,130 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 27 cases in intensive care units.

Three deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,194, the ministry added.

20220320-012202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amid Covid surge, triage facility to be opened in Jammu

Puducherry postpones opening of schools, colleges

Situation like national emergency, SC asks Centre for national plan (Ld)

Young transplant patients respond better to Covid vax