HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 10,713 new Covid-19 cases

By NewsWire
0
0

Singapore has reported 10,713 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 986,320.

Of the new cases, 1,198 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 9,515 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR-confirmed cases, 1,160 were local transmissions and 38 were imported cases. Among the ART-confirmed cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 9,425 were local transmissions and 90 imported cases.

A total of 1,230 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 29 cases in intensive care units.

An addition of 12 patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,182, the ministry said.

20220318-034002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.