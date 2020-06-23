Singapore reports 119 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, June 24 (IANS) Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 42,432.

Of the new cases, 97 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

A total of 405 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, Xinhua reported.

In all, 35,995 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

