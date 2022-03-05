Singapore reports 16,274 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 16,274 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 819,663.

Of the new cases, 2,204 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 14,070 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 2,167 were local transmissions and 37 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 13,953 local transmissions and 117 imported cases.

A total of 1,559 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 48 cases in intensive care units.

Six more patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,073, the ministry said.

