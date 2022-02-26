HEALTH

Singapore reports 16,857 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 16,857 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 696,652.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, 2,447 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 14,410 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR-confirmed cases, 2,381 were local transmissions and 66 were imported cases. Among the ART-confirmed cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 14,333 local transmissions and 77 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,553 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 50 cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, 13 deaths were reported from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 999, the Ministry said.

