HEALTH

Singapore reports 18,094 new Covid cases

By NewsWire
0
8

Singapore reported 18,094 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 551,519.

Of the new cases, 3,079 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 15,015 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the PCR cases, 2,934 were local transmissions and 145 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 14,952 local transmissions and 63 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,458 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 39 cases in intensive care units.

Seven death was reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 937, the ministry said.

20220219-015803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.