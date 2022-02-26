HEALTH

Singapore reports 18,597 new Covid-19 cases

By NewsWire
Singapore reported 18,597 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 679,795.

Of the new cases, 3,186 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 15,411 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 3,070 were local transmissions and 116 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 15,313 local transmissions and 98 imported cases.

A total of 1,584 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 46 cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eleven more patients have died from complications of the Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 986, the Ministry said.

