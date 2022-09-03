HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 1st Zika case since 2020

The first Zika case since March 2020 was reported in Singapore during the week of August 21 to 27, the Straits Times reported.

Zika is a virus infection transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. The insect is also a carrier of the dengue and chikungunya viruses, Xinhua news agency reported.

The newspaper reported on Friday that the Zika case comes amid a surge in dengue infections this year. Since the start of 2022, Singapore has reported 25,591 dengue cases, compared to the 5,258 cases reported for the whole of 2021.

Singapore’s Health Ministry confirmed the localised community spread of the Zika virus infection in the city-state in 2016.

