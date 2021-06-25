Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally to 62,513.

Among the new cases, 15 are in the community and five are imported, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, 21 more recovered Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 62,161 in the country.

There are currently 139 active cases being treated in hospitals. Of them, four are in critical condition and held in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 178 cases are being isolated and cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Altogether 35 people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

–IANS

