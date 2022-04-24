HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 2,044 new Covid-19 cases

NewsWire
0
0

Singapore reported 2,044 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,182,168.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 259 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,785 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 249 were local transmissions and 10 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,741 local transmissions and 44 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 263 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

No death was reported from Covid-19 on Sunday, keeping the total death toll at 1,325, according to the Ministry.

20220425-021802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rape-convict Asaram hospitalised after chest pain

    Delhi reports 920 Covid cases; 13 deaths

    Mandaviya to intervene into Rs 1.8 cr Covid bill levied by...

    Five oxygen tankers reach Hyderabad from Odisha