Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 25 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, 19 of which were locally transmitted and six imported, bringing the total infection tally to 62,028.

Of the local cases, 13 were linked to previous cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Sunday, 11 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 61,434.

There are currently 222 Covid patients being treated in hospitals.

Of them, three are in critical condition and held in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 339 people who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for the virus are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

A 95-year-old infected woman passed away from Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the pandemic in Singapore to 33.

